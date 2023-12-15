Bilfinger (BFLBY) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) is one of 125 publicly-traded companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bilfinger to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bilfinger and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilfinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bilfinger Competitors 176 1422 3129 76 2.65

As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Bilfinger’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bilfinger has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bilfinger N/A N/A -24.38 Bilfinger Competitors $1.54 billion $25.87 million 368.24

This table compares Bilfinger and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bilfinger’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bilfinger. Bilfinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bilfinger and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilfinger N/A N/A N/A Bilfinger Competitors 0.86% -5.00% 2.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bilfinger pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Bilfinger pays out -130.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 45.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bilfinger is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Bilfinger rivals beat Bilfinger on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bilfinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services. In addition, the company offers energy efficiency, carbon capture, utilization, and storage; hydrogen, hydropower, wind power services. Further, the company provides design and engineering, plant engineering and assembly, operation and optimization, bilfinger connected asset performance, and mobile and web application services. It serves customers in energy, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharma and biopharma, and oil and gas industries. Bilfinger SE was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.