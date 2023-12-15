BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

BCE Stock Down 0.5 %

BCE stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. BCE has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,543,572,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in BCE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after acquiring an additional 323,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in BCE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,198,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 661,255 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BCE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

