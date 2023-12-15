Baystate Wealth Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,302,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,608,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGE. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

