Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 513 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,042 shares of company stock worth $22,208,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $483.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $459.80 and its 200-day moving average is $445.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.