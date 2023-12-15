Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,878 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE T opened at $16.66 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

