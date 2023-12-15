Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $141.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

