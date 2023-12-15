Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $379.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $380.29.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

