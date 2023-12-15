Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Diageo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $145.72 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.74.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

