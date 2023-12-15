Baystate Wealth Management LLC Invests $254,000 in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $35.91 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BBIO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

