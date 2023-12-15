Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DHR opened at $229.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $247.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

