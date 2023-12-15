Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at $916,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Livent by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

