Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $351.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $353.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

