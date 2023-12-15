Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Visa by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $259.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $263.25.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

