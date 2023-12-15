Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

NYSE BAX opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

