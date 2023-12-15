Barry Sloane Acquires 3,000 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Barry Sloane purchased 5,232 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,963.68.

On Friday, September 22nd, Barry Sloane purchased 1,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $14,860.00.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $14.68 on Friday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. NewtekOne had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $50.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $54.33 million. Analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEWT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

