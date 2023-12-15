Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 481.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 491.67 ($6.17).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDEV shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.77) to GBX 464 ($5.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 571 ($7.17) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.93) to GBX 495 ($6.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 563.80 ($7.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 384.15 ($4.82) and a one year high of GBX 565.20 ($7.10). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 462.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 450.08. The company has a market capitalization of £5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.00, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, insider Caroline Silver acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 397 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £39,700 ($49,836.81). Also, insider Mike Scott purchased 10,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,007 ($62,775.55). 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

