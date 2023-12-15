Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 204.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $31,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE CRL opened at $229.32 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.35 and its 200 day moving average is $199.20.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.77.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

