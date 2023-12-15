Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $29,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

