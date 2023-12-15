Barclays PLC Has $28.93 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $28,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 302,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $2,484,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 109.2% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 74,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 38,779 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 814.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Trade Desk stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.42, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $237,520.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $237,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $5,883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,995 shares in the company, valued at $120,640,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,864 shares of company stock valued at $28,306,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

