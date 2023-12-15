Barclays Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $135.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $147.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average is $130.70.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 761,124 shares of company stock valued at $103,022,861. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after buying an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 83.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 99.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

