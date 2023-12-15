Barclays Increases Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $24.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upgraded Avantor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.58.

Get Avantor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $342,202,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,175,000 after buying an additional 6,736,666 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP grew its position in shares of Avantor by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 11,265,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,397,000 after buying an additional 6,123,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $118,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.