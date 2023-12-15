Barclays Boosts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $195.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.57.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $170.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

