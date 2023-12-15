Bank Of America (Bofa) Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $240.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.85.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $240.81 on Monday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $4,597,157 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,232,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 24.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.