B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for KORU Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. KORU Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $109.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. Research analysts predict that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 585,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 306.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 904,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 109.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 372,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

