Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.67.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

