Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of AXSM opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.75.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,778,000 after buying an additional 205,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 255,319 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,446,000 after acquiring an additional 376,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 630,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

