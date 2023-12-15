AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2024 earnings at $26.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $36.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $57.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $152.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $171.46 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZO. Argus lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,636.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,600.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,525.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 150.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

