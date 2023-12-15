Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $156.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.06. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.46.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atkore by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atkore by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

