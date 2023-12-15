Atb Cap Markets Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $12.24 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.05.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,122,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after acquiring an additional 123,882 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 354,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 116,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.