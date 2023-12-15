ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MT. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 2.9 %

MT stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.89. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 71.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 72.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

