Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Optoelectronics in a report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Optoelectronics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAOI. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.01. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $23.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 41.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

