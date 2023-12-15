Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health
In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CVS Health Trading Down 1.0 %
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- What is consumer discretionary?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.