Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 815 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day moving average of $156.62. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

