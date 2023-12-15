Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 71 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HON opened at $203.41 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The company has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

