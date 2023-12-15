Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 44,846 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,846 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,572 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $419,237,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on F. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.