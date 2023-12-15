Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 163 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.