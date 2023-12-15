Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,482 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

