Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,394 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,116,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

