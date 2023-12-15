Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,082 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.17.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

