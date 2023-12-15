Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $406.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $406.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.52.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
