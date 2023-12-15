Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $406.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $406.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

