Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

AbbVie stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

