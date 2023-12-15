Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 63,656.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,634,000 after purchasing an additional 190,970 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 16,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $299.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $301.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

