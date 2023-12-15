Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $277.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $278.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.71.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

