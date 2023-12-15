Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 1,377 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.05.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $534.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.19.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

