Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 1.0 %

Paychex stock opened at $126.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.74.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

View Our Latest Report on PAYX

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.