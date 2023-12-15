Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.6 %

UNP stock opened at $242.73 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $245.07. The company has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

