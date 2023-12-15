Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $673,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $188.75 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $165.10 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.11 and its 200-day moving average is $180.33.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

