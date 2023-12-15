Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

