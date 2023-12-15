Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $4,711,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $182,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 83.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,157 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $240.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

