Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $232.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.01. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $233.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

